Home / India News / Govt ready to deliberate on every problem, demand of farmers: Union home minister Amit Shah

Govt ready to deliberate on every problem, demand of farmers: Union home minister Amit Shah

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 20:02 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Union minister Amit Shah on Saturday requested agitating farmers on Saturday to halt their protests against the recently passed farm bills and assured them that the Centre will discuss every issue that has been troubling farmers.

