GST is victory of honesty: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

As the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform is set to complete one year in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dubbed the event as “the victory of honesty”.

“GST is to complete one year. People’s ‘One Nation, One Tax’ dream has now been changed into reality today. For this, I gives credit to the states.

“GST is the best example of cooperative federalism. As all the states took a collective decision for the welfare of the country, such a big tax reform could be delivered,” Modi said in his ‘Mann ki Baat‘ speech.

He said information technology had replaced income tax officials through the GST as every thing from return to refund was done through IT.

The Prime Minister said there were no ‘check posts’ now and the inflow and outflow of products had increased because of GST. “GST not only helped in saving time it also helped in the field on logistics.”

On a question from among the audience regarding Sant Kabir, the PM said Kabir Das and Guru Nanak Dev worked towards social harmony and fought against casteism.

Violence and cruelty can never solve a problem and it is peace and non-violence which always win, he said. He also referred to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, saying he worked for the unity and integrity of India.

Speaking about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Modi said, “The lesson to be learnt from the incident is that violence and cruelty can never solve any problem. It is peace and non-violence, renunciation and martyrdom that are triumphant in the end.”