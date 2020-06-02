Gujarat braces for Cyclone Nisarga, thousands evacuated from coastal areas

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:56 IST

Gujarat, along with Maharashtra, is bracing for the approaching Cyclone Nisarga and the state government has begun evacuating thousands of people from the areas which are likely to be impacted by the cyclonic storm.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier said that Nisarga was likely to make landfall between Harihareshwar (in Maharashtra’s Raigad) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3. However, later on Tuesday the weather agency said that Nisarga is likely to make a landfall in Alibagh, near Mumbai on the afternoon of June 3.

Though this has come as a major relief for people living in the coastal areas of Gujarat, but the cyclonic storm will have an impact in the form of gusty winds coupled with heavy rainfall in these areas, state MeT centre director Jayanta Sarkar said.

The district administrations of Navsari as well as Valsad have already have started the evacuation process as a precautionary measure. Nearly 20,000 people from 47 villages located close to the coastline in these districts are being evacuated to safer place, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday quoting state officials.

Valsad collector RR Rawal told PTI that nearly 10,000 people from 35 coastal villages are being shifted. “We have already identified shelter homes and started the evacuation process,” he added.

The Navsari administration also has begun the evacuation process.

“As per the alert issued by India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility that Cyclone Nisarga may hit Navsari area tonight or by morning of June 4; all required measures have been taken,” Navsari district collector Ardra Agarwal told news agency ANI.

Besides this, the National Disaster Response Force, NDRF, has deployed 16 teams in the state. NDRF director-general SN Pradhan said that most of the teams have been deployed in coastal areas.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)