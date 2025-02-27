Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat fire officer says 50% of Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market charred

ANI |
Feb 27, 2025 10:28 AM IST

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market, with nearly half the stores destroyed.

Firefighters are using hydraulic platforms to battle a massive blaze that broke out at Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market on Wednesday morning, destroying nearly half of the stores, officials said, adding that dousing operations are being carried out from the outside due to the building's unstable structure.

Nearly half of the shops at Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market were destroyed by a large fire that started Wednesday morning and is being fought by firefighters using hydraulic platforms.(ANI)
Nearly half of the shops at Surat's Shiv Shakti textile market were destroyed by a large fire that started Wednesday morning and is being fought by firefighters using hydraulic platforms.(ANI)

Additionally, authorities have sealed off the area, evacuated people, and deployed police teams to ensure safety and control traffic.

Chief Fire Officer Basant Kumar Parikh said the high temperature inside the building is making firefighting efforts challenging. "The temperature is extremely high inside because there was a lot of material kept there. We got the first call yesterday at around 8 AM. We are not sure about the stability of the structure of the building. We are using a hydraulic platform and trying to douse the fire from outside. Almost 50 percent of the stores have caught fire," he told ANI.

Also read: 21-yr-old injured in accidental fire in J&K’s Rajouri

Meanwhile, firefighting teams continued their efforts to bring the fire under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhagirath Gadhavi said the entire area has been sealed off while multiple teams work to contain the situation.

"Fire brigade teams are engaged in extinguishing the fire in the Shiv Shakti cloth market. The entire area has been cordoned off; the Police have evacuated the entire area. Police have also been deployed on a large scale. Work is being done to ensure that there is no traffic in the surrounding areas. All teams are deployed here. There are other shops here, so the Police are present here to ensure their safety. There are 800 shops in Shiv Shakti market, all shops are closed, shops in the surrounding markets have also been closed," DCP Gadhavi told ANI.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On