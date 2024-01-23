Gujarat to showcase its border tourism in Republic Day 2024 tableau

Gujarat is set to showcase its tableau centered around the state's global identity in border tourism during the Republic Day parade on January 26. The tableau based on the theme 'Dhordo: Global Identity of Gujarat's Border Tourism' will offer an overview of the state's rich cultural heritage, the government said in a statement. Dhordo takes center stage in showcasing the unique blend of tradition, tourism, and technology that defines the essence of a 'Developed India.'

The Gujarat government tableau is set to feature the distinctive "Bhunga" houses of Dhordo, acknowledged by UNWTO, along with local handicrafts, Rogan art, the vibrant "Ran Utsav," Tent City, and the cultural phenomenon of Garba, which has been declared Gujarat's “Intangible Cultural Heritage” by UNESCO.

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various states and union territories, and nine from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade. French president Emmanuel Macron is slated to be the chief guest at the event.

Dhordo, situated in the desert of Kutch, has overcome adversities to emerge as a top tourist destination, portraying the spirit of Gujarat's border tourism in the tableau. The geographical location of Gujarat will be depicted on a rotating globe at the forefront of the tableau.

Showcasing local handicrafts, lacquer art, traditional Kutchi music, and the iconic "Bhunga" houses, the tableau encapsulates the essence of tradition intertwined with digital progress.

The tableau highlights Dhordo's inclusion in UNWTO's Best Tourism Village list, emphasising the seamless integration of tradition, tourism, and technology in achieving the vision of a "Developed India." It also showcases the festivities of Ranotsav, Tent City experiences, and various weavings of Kutch, the government statement added.

The inclusions are depictions of women performing Garba in traditional attire, representing the historical culture of Gujarat. The recent UNESCO recognition of Gujarat's Garba as "Intangible Cultural Heritage" adds a layer of pride for every Gujarati and Indian.