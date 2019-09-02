Gurugram BPO staff says was sexually abused on pretext of marriage

india

A BPO employee has alleged sexual exploitation for the last six months by a senior employee of a private company on the pretext of marriage, in Gurugram on Saturday.

According to the police, the 27-year-old woman came in contact with the accused Balmukund Mishra, a native of Amritsar, a year ago through shadi.com, a marriage portal.

“Mishra, who also works in Gurugram, befriended her after a series of interaction over phone and WhatsApp. They mutually decided to enter into a live-in relationship and rented a flat in the New Palam Vihar area,” said Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurugram police.

The victim, a married woman from Uttarakhand, had filed a divorce petition in a court. Mishra, also married, had told her that he had also filed a divorce plea in an Amritsar court, the woman claimed.

They stayed together between February and July this year, Bokan said and added, as per the victim’s claims their relationship went sour and Mishra started ignoring her in August after she started pressing him for marriage.

Mishra quit the arrangement in the last week of August and left the house, the PRO said and added, when the girl contacted him over phone, Mishra abused her and threatened of dire consequences if she called again.

The woman filed the complaint at the Bajghera police station. SHO Deepak Kumar said the FIR had been registered under IPC section of 376.

