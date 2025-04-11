Hailstorms, lightning kill 61 in Bihar; Thunderstorms forecast to continue this week

At least 61 people have lost their lives to rain-related incidents amid heavy lightning strikes and hailstorms in Bihar, news agency PTI reported, citing officials on Friday. Heavy hailstorms and lightning have struck several parts of Bihar over the last few days. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

They said that while 39 people died due to hailstorms and rain-related incidents, 22 others were killed due to lightning strikes on Thursday.

A statement issued by the state Disaster Management Department on Friday said, "The death toll due to lightning strikes, hailstorms and rain-related incidents on Thursday climbed to 61 in several districts in Bihar."

Of all the Bihar districts, Nalanda reported the highest number of fatalities, 23. The district was followed by Bhojpur with 6 deaths, then Siwan, Gaya, Patna, and Sheikhpura with four each, Jamui with three and Jehanabad with two fatalities. Meanwhile, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Arwal, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Saharsa, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Nawada, and Bhagalpur all reported one death each.

Several houses also were met with widespread damage due to the lightning strikes and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed condolences for the lost lives and announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

According to the Bihar Economic Survey (2024-25) report, tabled in the state assembly during its budget session in February, said, "The state witnessed 275 lightning/thunderstorm related deaths in 2023. Among the districts, the highest number of deaths were reported in Rohtas (25), Gaya (21), Aurangabad (19), Jamui (17), and Madhepura and Bhagalpur (16 each)."

Bihar weather forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department, an orange alert has been issued as heavy rain is likely over Bihar on Thursday. "Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind at 40-50 kmph likely to occur at few places over Kishanganj, Araria and Purnea districts," the forecast said.

For Saturday, April 12, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind is forecast to occur at few places over South-east part, Katihar, and Supaul districts.

Through Sunday and Monday, similar weather conditions are likely at one or two places in the districts of the Eastern part of Bihar.

From April 14 to 15, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind is predicted at isolated places over Central, Eastern, South-Central, North-Central and South-Western parts of the state.