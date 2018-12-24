Hardliners will be dealt with strictly: Rahul Gandhi tells Congress members

Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave the party members a message stating that while hard workers will be rewarded, hardliners will be dealt with strictly, reported ANI quoting a source.

After multiple meetings with Rajasthan leaders and observers, Rahul Gandhi gave the final nod to the team which will be inducted as ministers in chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s government. As many as 23 MLAs are going to take oath on Monday including an MLA from alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal. However, five ministerial berths are reported to remain vacant.

“Congress president intends to focus on having a cabinet with a majority being fresh faces. The cabinet can be summarised into a blend of the old guards with new energetic leaders from the state guard this will give governance a good shape,” a party leader said.

Rahul Gandhi intends to send a message to his party men that any harm to the party will not be ignored. Cabinet has been finalised for Rajasthan and for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh meetings are underway with the state leaders, a source said.

The message from Gandhi was loud and clear that anti-party activities wouldn’t be tolerated, the sources added.

The source said Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to follow Rajasthan Formula. A senior Congress leader involved in the process told ANI, “Rahul Gandhi was of the opinion that those who have tried to harm the party or have ignored the party’s agenda must not be let off.”

Congress president is also expected to soon finalise the list for cabinet members for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, according to sources, 10 MLAs are expected to be the part of the cabinet in Chhattisgarh. The cabinet expansion is scheduled for December 25 in Raipur.

