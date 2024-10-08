Haryana poll results: BJP's Rao Narbir Singh leading against Congress' Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur seat

Rao Narbir Singh, former Haryana cabinet minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, is taking a lead in the Badshahpur assembly constituency, leaving behind his opponent from Congress, Vardhan Yadav. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Badshahpur seat, Rao Narbir Singh.(PTI)

Rao Narbir Singh's poll campaign

During campaigning, the BJP leader promoted a development-centered agenda highlighting key projects that the central government has inaugurated in the region recently.

“The people of Badshahpur experienced significant growth when they voted for me in 2014,” Singh stated during campaigning, referring to his tenure’s achievements. “I am committed to continuing that momentum and advancing the BJP’s development agenda.”

Also read: Abhay Singh Chautala of INLD leading from Haryana's Ellenabad constituency, show early trends

During his rallies, Singh outlined several key pledges from the BJP manifesto, including monthly financial support of ₹2,100 for women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana and the creation of ten new industrial cities in Haryana. He also promised to generate over 200,000 government jobs for youth, emphasizing transparency and merit-based recruitment. Additionally, he assured that Agniveers—army recruits under the Agnipath scheme—would receive permanent government jobs and pension benefits post-service.

Vardhan Yadav – Rao Narbir Singh's opponent

Up against Rao Narbir Singh is Vardhan Yadav, among the youngest candidates in the Haryana assembly elections. 33-year-old Yadav during campaigning said that he is not scared about being pitted against a veteran and his fight is against the issues plaguing the city he was born and brought up in.

Also read: Congress ahead in Haryana, BJP leads in Jammu and Kashmir, show early trends

Yadav, who also campaigned on civic issues like waterlogging, traffic congestion, encroachment, poor road conditions, and inefficient waste management across the constituency. Yadav promised an overhaul in civic infrastructure if the Congress is voted into power in the Haryana assembly elections.

Yadav, born in a farmer’s family, spent his early life in the fields of rural Haryana, said he has witnessed Gurugram’s rapid development, but laments that the growth has been limited to buildings without the necessary supporting infrastructure.

Also in the fray is Kumudni, wife of incumbent MLA Rakesh Daultabad, who passed away earlier this year following a cardiac arrest.

Badshahpur assembly constituency

Badshahpur in Gurgaon is the largest constituency in Haryana in terms of electorate. It is one of the four subdivisions in the Gurugram district. It is situated on the Gurugram-Sohna Road (NH-248A).

The Badshahpur assembly constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward castes (OBCs).

With a diverse caste structure, the Badshahpur assembly constituency is dominated by mostly Yadavs and Gujjars. However, the area consists of Jats, Brahmins, Rajputs, Punjabis, Baniyas and Prajapatis as well.

In the 2019 assembly election, Independent candidate Rakesh Daultabad won the seat by defeating BJP's Manish Yadav with a margin of over 10,000 votes.