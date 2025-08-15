‘Hated Gandhi more than…’: How Owaisi, Congress, Left reacted to PM Modi's RSS praise in Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his Independence Day 2025 speech from the Red Fort sparked sharp criticism from opposition parties, with leaders – including Asaduddin Owaisi – accusing him of dishonouring the freedom struggle and politicising the national event for organisational gain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)

Besides the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief, the Congress and CPI(M) led the attack, calling PM Narendra Modi’s remarks — hailing 100 years of the RSS as a “very proud and glorious” journey of the “world’s biggest NGO” — a breach of constitutional values and an attempt to appease the Sangh.

Owaisi called the RSS praise “an insult to the freedom struggle”, alleging the Sangh and its allies “served as British foot soldiers” and “hated Gandhi more than they ever opposed the British”.

In a post on X, Owaisi said, “The ideology of Hindutva believes in exclusion and is antithetical to the values of our Constitution. Modi could have gone to Nagpur to praise RSS as a Swayamsevak, why did he have to do it from the Red Fort as the Prime Minister?”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The most troubling element of the PM’s speech today was his name-checking of the RSS from the ramparts of the Red Fort — a blatant breach of the spirit of a constitutional, secular republic. It is nothing but a desperate attempt to appease the organisation in the run-up to his 75th birthday next month.”

He also accused Modi of delivering a “stale, hypocritical, insipid” address, recycling old slogans and offering “little” by way of measurable outcomes.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore went a step further, alleging that “RSS’s legacy is not of fighting colonialism — but of spreading hate and division among fellow Indians… Yet, PM Modi — to please RSS — is reportedly blocking the plan for his own retirement on Sept 17, 2025. Insulting the memory of real Freedom Fighters for the sake of an organisation that stayed aloof from the struggle is unacceptable.”

The CPI(M) also hit out, with general secretary MA Baby saying, “It is deeply regrettable that Prime Minister Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, chose to praise the RSS — an organisation with a dubious historical record. An organisation which had no role whatsoever in these struggles and has consistently sought to undermine national unity along religious lines… By lauding the RSS on this Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi has dishonoured the memory of our martyrs and the spirit of our freedom movement.”

Modi’s remarks on the RSS marked one of the rare occasions when a prime minister has spoken at length about the organisation in an Independence Day address.

The RSS, founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, is marking its centenary year with a series of events and outreach programmes across the country.

What did PM Modi say about RSS?

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, Modi said the nation is not built by the government or those sitting in power only.

It is built by the efforts of crores of people, including saints, seers, scientists, teachers, farmers, soldiers, labourers, individuals, and organisations, he said.

"Today I want to mention one thing with great pride that 100 years ago an organisation was born – the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Its 100 years of national service has been a very proud and glorious page," said Modi, who has been an RSS pracharak in the past.

For the past 100 years, the RSS sawayamsevaks (volunteers) have been dedicating their lives to fulfil the resolve of 'vyakti nirman' (character development) and 'rashtra nirman' (nation building) for the welfare of 'matrubhoomi' (motherland), he said.

"From the ramparts of the Red Fort today, I respectfully remember all the swayamsevaks who have contributed to these 100 years of national service," he added.

The prime minister said service, dedication, organisation, and unparalleled discipline are the identity of the RSS, "which is in a way the world's biggest non-government organisation (NGO)".

The country is proud of 100 years of "dedicated and glorious" journey of the RSS, he said, adding, "It will keep inspiring us".

