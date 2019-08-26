He left a mark: Rahul Gandhi in letter to Jaitley's family

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 01:27 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Arun Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta Jaitley, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s death had deeply saddened him.

Referring to the former Union minister’s four-decade-long illustrious career, Gandhi said, “He left his mark on politics.”

“Although his voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, we will remember his presence,” he wrote in the letter.

Gandhi said he wished strength and peace to the family. “Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.”

Jaitley, 66, died at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, where he was under treatment since August 9 after he complained of uneasiness.

British high commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith also mourned Jaitley’s death. “He was a man that many people in Britain treasured, knew well, worked with and valued him for his wisdom,” news agency ANI quoted Asquith as saying. “He will be much missed,” Asquith said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the ruling National Democratic Alliance had lost an “elder brother”.

Congress’s Ashwani Kumar recalled the days when both were young colleagues at the Delhi high court. “Find it difficult to accept that you are not with us,” he tweeted.

Israeli ambassador Ron Malka visited Jaitley’s residence to pay his tributes.

“Jaitley was a great politician. He did what he did out of patience and love for his country. We appreciate him very much. On behalf of the state of Israel and people of Israel, we pay our heartful condolences and may his memory be a blessing for all,” Malka said.

Congress leader Motilal Vohra, Nationalist Congress Party leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also paid their tributes to the senior BJP leader.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 01:27 IST