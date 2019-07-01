Heavy rain continues in Mumbai, north Konkan

Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed intermittent spells of heavy showers between Sunday night and Monday morning leading to water logging in several areas and affecting traffic on all major roads.

Over the past 24 hours between 8.30am on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday, the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, recorded 91.9mm rain while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 92.6mm rain.

According to the weather bureau, the highest rain in the city was recorded at Bandra at 194mm followed by Chembur 188.2mm, and Worli 151.8mm. Dadar, Sion, and Mulund all recorded rain above 100mm while remaining areas were below 100mm in the city.

It said 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain is considered ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm ‘very heavy’ and more than 204.5mm ‘extremely heavy’.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city can expect sporadic showers of moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers through the day on Monday but the intensity of the rain is likely to reduce by Tuesday.

“Due to a cyclonic circulation (weather system) over south Gujarat adjoining north Konkan, intense rain with high-speed winds are being witnessed over Mumbai and surrounding areas. The quantum of rain was highest between 7am and 10am Monday,” KS Hoslikar, IMD’s deputy director general (western region), said.

“Rain intensity is likely to drop marginally on Tuesday but pick up again from Wednesday,” Hoslikar said.

Over the past three days, Mumbai has been recording heavy to very heavy rain with excess rainfall recorded for the month of June but a 20% deficit was recorded in south Mumbai.

“We expect July and August to have excess rain as well,” said Hosalikar.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 11:21 IST