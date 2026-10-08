Telangana Congress MLA faces flak for touching girl on bus, BJP takes ‘smash the patriarchy’ dig

Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy has come under fire from the BRS and BJP after a video purportedly showed him holding the hand of a girl student on a moving RTC bus. Row erupts over Telangana MLA Ranga Reddy's interaction with girl student on RTC bus. (@BeingArun28/X)

The clip was shared by BJP's national social media co-convener Arun Yadav, who accused the Congress MLA of inappropriate behaviour. Similarly, BRS leader R S Praveen Kumar also questioned why the MLA held the girl's hand.

However, the Congress MLA has dismissed the accusation, saying he was interacting with the girls with fatherly affection.

Ranga Reddy, 70, who represents Ibrahimpatnam, is seen in the video interacting with two girl students while travelling on a state-run bus under the Congress government's ‘Mahalakshmi’ free bus scheme for women.

During the conversation, the students tell the MLA that they have been travelling on state-run buses for about a year and have been able to save around ₹45,000 annually because of the free travel scheme, as per news agency PTI.

At one point, the purported video shows Ranga Reddy holding one of the students' hands and appearing to pull her closer, following which she moves away.

The footage has drawn criticism from the Opposition, with the BJP and BRS questioning the MLA's conduct.

BJP's national social media co-convener Arun Yadav alleged that Ranga Reddy appeared to put his hand around the young woman's waist even as she visibly pulled away.

“And this is the party that lectures the country on ‘Smash Patriarchy’? The hypocrisy is staggering. When will Congress apply its slogans to its own leaders?” Yadav said in a post on X.