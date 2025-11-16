Heavy rain likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai; IMD issues orange alert

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Chennai and Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The rainfall prediction is triggered by a low-pressure area being formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Sri Lanka. A yellow alert has been issued for the entire Kerala, according to the Met Centre Thiruvananthapuram warning.(PTI File)

According to IMD warning, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal area.

Forecast for 17 November

For tomorrow, IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall can occur at a few places over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Puducherry, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari districts

Orange and yellow alert issued

An orange alert has been issued for today in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai. While a yellow alert has been sounded in Thoothukudi, Madurai, Nilgiris and Sivagangai, among other places.

Last month, widespread rain lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the infrastructure development of the state and renovation works being undertaken in the south Chennai area to improve the waterways, PTI reported.

Low-pressure area

The warning said that under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area was formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal on 15 November. Heavy rainfall in these regions is likely due to this low-pressure area.

It also forecasted squally weather and wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph to prevail along and off the Tamil Nadu coast.

Further, fishermen are advised not to venture near sea areas during these days.