Heavy snowfall stops GoAir, Indigo and other flights at Srinagar airport

All flights, including those of GoAir and Indigo, were suspended on Thursday at the Srinagar airport due to poor visibility and heavy snowfall.

New agency ANI reported that all flights of GoAir and IndiGo, two of SpiceJet, one of AirAsia and a chartered flight of the Indian Army were cancelled after the heavy snowfall.

“All flights to and from Srinagar were cancelled on Wednesday. No flight could land or take off from the airport today morning,” officials at the Srinagar International Airport said, according to news agency IANS.

“Flight operations will start only after visibility improves,” the officials said.

They said that clearance of snow on the runway was getting hampered by the continuous snowfall in the area.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to fresh snowfall and landslides.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 11:22 IST