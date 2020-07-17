e-paper
Rajasthan HC asks speaker to hold off on action against Sachin Pilot, 18 Cong MLAs; to resume hearing on Monday

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 17:17 IST
File photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot
File photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (PTI)
         

Two judges of the Rajasthan high court on Friday asked assembly speaker CP Joshi to hold off on action against Sachin Pilot and the 18 Congress lawmakers issued disqualification notice this week. The court, which was hearing Pilot’s challenge to the disqualification notice, will resume hearing the case on Monday.

The interim order of the high court came minutes before the deadline set by speaker CP Joshi’s office for responding to the notice was to expire.

