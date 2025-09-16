Heavy overnight rain wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, triggering landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, officials said on Tuesday. A vehicle damaged due to floods triggered by heavy rain at Dharampur in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday.(PTI)

At least three people of a family were killed in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, while hundreds, including 200 students, were rescued in Dehradun. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation in flood-hit Uttarakhand as both states continue rescue and relief operations.

Himachal sees landslides; flash floods claim three lives

In Himachal Pradesh, torrential rain led to landslides and flash floods in Mandi district. Officials said a house collapsed in Bragta village, killing two women and a child.

Deputy commissioner of Mandi, Apoorv Devgan told news agency PTI that “three bodies have been recovered while two persons have been rescued”. The injured were rushed to thehospital.

Floodwaters inundated the Dharampur bus stand, sweeping away several Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses and damaging shops, houses and parked vehicles. One person is still missing.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said in a Facebook post, “Dharampur bus stand, over two dozen HRTC buses, shops, pump house and workshop have been damaged."

Landslides bury vehicles in Shimla

In Shimla, which recorded 141 mm of rain in 12 hours, landslides buried vehicles near Himland and blocked the main circular road, inconveniencing commuters and school children.

“It was raining heavily and around 1am, we heard a deafening sound with trees and debris sliding down and immediately moved our vehicles to escape,” said Gautam and Rahul Shukla, who narrowly escaped, told PTI.

According to the state emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 650 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked, while over 1,200 power transformers and 160 water supply schemes have been hit. Since June 20, as many as 412 people have died in rain-related incidents and accidents in the state.

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Dehradun after heavy rainfall

In neighbouring Uttarakhand, a cloudburst triggered by heavy rainfall hit Dehradun on Monday night, inundating several houses in Tapovan and leading to severe waterlogging in Sahastradhara and the IT Park area. Two people have been reported missing.

The downpour caused the Karligaad rivulet to overflow, unleashing massive flooding that damaged the surrounding areas. Residents were evacuated to safer locations.

The relentless rain also caused the stream to swell dangerously, collapsing a key bridge and inflicting widespread damage on properties along its banks.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 200 students stranded at Devbhoomi Institute in Dehradun after the campus was inundated. “The team reached the spot and conducted a quick rescue operation. Amidst the waterlogging, the team worked with utmost prudence and promptness and evacuated all 200 students safely and took them to a safe place,” the SDRF said.

Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Sahastradhara, Raipur, Maldevta and other affected localities. “There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Livelihood is affected. We are working to get things back on track. Connectivity has been disrupted at several places. The water level of rivers has increased. All our departments are working on a war footing. PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah spoke with me this morning and took all the details. They assured us that all possible help will be provided. We are working to help the people affected in this disaster,” Dhami told reporters.

100-metre-long road washed away in Maldevta

In Maldevta, a 100-metre-long road was washed away, while waterlogging in the IT Park left offices flooded and vehicles stranded. “I have been stranded here since 5:30am. There is a lot of water. The car here has been stuck since last night and is submerged. Water has entered offices and basements,” said Hrithik Sharma, a local.

Disaster management secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said damage was reported from Sahastradhara, Maldevta and Mussoorie. “Two to three people are said to be missing in Dehradun, and a death that has been reported from Mussoorie is being verified,” he said.