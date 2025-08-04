‘Hit me with baggage, fists, feet’: SpiceJet staffer recalls assault by army officer in Srinagar

SpiceJet staffer Mudasir Ahmad, who was assaulted during a routine check at Srinagar airport by an army officer, reacted to the incident, saying he was only doing his routine check, when the army officer began shouting at him and assaulted him. The incident occurred at Srinagar Airport last week, when an army officer assaulted four SpiceJet staffers, leaving them with a spinal fracture and injuries to the jaw.

Ahmad was beaten and kicked by the army officer and was left with a spinal fracture after the incident.

“He had two bags. I stopped him for checking. As soon as I asked him to the side, he started shouting,” Ahmad said.

The incident occurred at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 to Delhi. Disturbing video footage of the alleged assault surfaced online on Sunday, prompting public outrage and a response from the Indian Army.

What the SpiceJet staffer said

Mudasir Ahmad recalled the incident to news agency ANI, saying, “He hit me in my face with baggage. He slapped me and started hitting me. He used his fist and feet to hit me...At the end, he punched me and I fell down.”

“I told him that his hand baggage weighed 16 kg and he is carrying two bags, while just one, weighing 7 kg, is allowed. I told him that he would have to pay for extra baggage. He started shouting again,” he claimed.

Ahmad then called his Duty Manager, who also explained the airline’s baggage policy. “He (the passenger) pushed CISF staff and entered the boarding gate, which is not allowed. CISF staff brought him back,” Ahmad added.

The situation escalated further at the boarding gate. “He pulled out a few things from his bag and threw it at a member of the staff… He hit me on my face with the rest of the baggage… He used his fist and feet to hit me,” Ahmad said.

What the Indian Army said

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Indian Army acknowledged the incident and said it is cooperating with the authorities investigating the matter.

“The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July 2025 has come to the notice of the Indian Army,” the Army said.

It added, “The Indian Army is committed to uphold the highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case.”

A second statement from Army headquarters stated that the force is “fully committed to maintaining discipline and mutual respect in all civil spaces across the country.”

SpiceJet says four employees assaulted

SpiceJet confirmed that four of its employees were injured during the alleged assault at Srinagar airport and required hospitalisation.

According to the airline’s statement, “The employees were attacked with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand. One staffer collapsed unconscious, but the passenger continued kicking the fainted employee. Another was bleeding from the nose and mouth after a kick to the jaw while trying to assist the injured colleague.”

One of the injured reportedly suffered a spinal fracture, while another sustained serious jaw injuries.