Hizbul commander killed in Anantnag encounter: Police

Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Nisar Khanday was killed while three soldiers and a civilian were injured after an encounter broke out in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army (19RR), and the CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in Rishipora area of Anantnag on Friday based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists.

“As the joint team was establishing the cordon around the suspected area, the hiding terrorist started indiscriminate firing upon the search party, which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, three army personnel and a civilian got injured. All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for treatment and are stable,” a police spokesman said.

“He (the terrorist) has been identified as Nisar Khanday (commander of proscribed terror outfit HM), who was active since 2018. As per police records, he was a categorised ‘militant’ and was part of the groups involved in several terror cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities,” the spokesman said, adding that the terrorist was earlier arrested in the year 2000, along with arms and ammunition, and detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

“Before joining terror ranks in 2018, he was involved in several killings of civilians and security forces, besides being the mastermind in fresh recruitment of youth in the militancy. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, were recovered from the encounter site. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” the spokesman said.