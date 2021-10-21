Home / India News / House collapses in south Delhi, no casualty reported
House collapses in south Delhi, no casualty reported

Three fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot to carry out rescue operation following the house collapse in a south Delhi residential area.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said no one was reported injured in the house collapse incident. (Sourced Photo)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 03:46 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A house in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar partially collapsed on Thursday afternoon but no casualty has been reported from the incident spot so far, the authorities claimed.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 1.05 pm regarding a house collapse near a gurdwara in Sangam Vihar in south Delhi.

“Three fire tenders were immediately sent there to carry out a rescue operation. It was found that a portion of a house had collapsed. So far, no casualty has been reported,” Garg said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker also said that no injuries to any person had been reported from the incident spot.

“We will be taking required legal action,” said DCP Jaiker.

Sign out