How Amit Shah reacted to Operation Sindoor against Pak, PoK terrorists: ‘Bharat’s response…’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reacted to the Indian armed forces' strikes on nine terrorist installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying the attack was Bharat's response to the "brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam." He also said he was proud of India's armed forces. Amit Shah said Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.(HT file photo)

"Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam," he wrote on X.

He said the Indian government will give a befitting reply to any attack on India.

"The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots," he added.

BJP chief JP Nadda also reacted to India's strict action against terrorism.

"India's message on Pahalgam - If you tease us, we won't let you go. Prime Minister Modi said that those who attack the soul of India will be given severe punishment. India is both capable and determined to uproot terrorism from its roots. We will eradicate the scourge of terrorism," he wrote on X.

Twenty-six people died in the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. In response to the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, evicted Pakistani nationals and downgraded diplomatic ties.

The nine targets struck under 'Operation Sindoor', four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, were chosen by the IAF after receiving intelligence inputs about terror camps operating there.

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that India's action was "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature".

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it said in the statement.