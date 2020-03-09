‘How happy are you with Delhi Metro?’ DMRC launches online survey for its services

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 09:18 IST

How efficient and comfortable is the Delhi Metro? Do the trains run on time and are riders timely informed about the change in services? Is Delhi Metro safe? Riders can now participate in DMRC’s ‘Customer Satisfaction Survey’ and rate their Delhi Metro experience.

The survey is conducted by Delhi Metro Transport Strategy Centre in collaboration with the Imperial College London.

The online survey began on Monday, March 9 and will continue till April 5. Those who want to participate in the survey can log on to the DMRC website and post their answers.

According to reports, the survey will have riders rate DMRC services across 13 categories.

Last week, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it was putting in place measures for awareness and prevention of coronavirus as the number of infections in India rise.

“Delhi Metro staff has been sensitized and guidelines have been circulated regarding Do’s and Dont’s to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” the DMRC said in a statement.

“ Do’s and Dont’s in both English and Hindi regarding coronavirus will also be run on digital screens at major stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi etc.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will be sanitised and disinfected on a regular basis to ward of the spread of coronavirus.