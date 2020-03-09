e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘How happy are you with Delhi Metro?’ DMRC launches online survey for its services

‘How happy are you with Delhi Metro?’ DMRC launches online survey for its services

The survey is conducted by Delhi Metro Transport Strategy Centre in collaboration with the Imperial College London.

india Updated: Mar 09, 2020 09:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Commuters at the platform with the red line metro, at Hindon River metro station, in Ghaziabad, India.
Commuters at the platform with the red line metro, at Hindon River metro station, in Ghaziabad, India.(HT Photo/Sakib Ali )
         

How efficient and comfortable is the Delhi Metro? Do the trains run on time and are riders timely informed about the change in services? Is Delhi Metro safe? Riders can now participate in DMRC’s ‘Customer Satisfaction Survey’ and rate their Delhi Metro experience.

The survey is conducted by Delhi Metro Transport Strategy Centre in collaboration with the Imperial College London.

The online survey began on Monday, March 9 and will continue till April 5. Those who want to participate in the survey can log on to the DMRC website and post their answers.

According to reports, the survey will have riders rate DMRC services across 13 categories.

Last week, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it was putting in place measures for awareness and prevention of coronavirus as the number of infections in India rise.

“Delhi Metro staff has been sensitized and guidelines have been circulated regarding Do’s and Dont’s to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” the DMRC said in a statement.

“ Do’s and Dont’s in both English and Hindi regarding coronavirus will also be run on digital screens at major stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi etc.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will be sanitised and disinfected on a regular basis to ward of the spread of coronavirus.

tags
top news
Sensex plunges 1129 points, markets open in red amid coronavirus fears
Sensex plunges 1129 points, markets open in red amid coronavirus fears
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 41 cases
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 41 cases
Crude oil plunges 30%, biggest drop since 1991, after Saudi slashes prices
Crude oil plunges 30%, biggest drop since 1991, after Saudi slashes prices
JeM chief Masood Azhar moved to Rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
JeM chief Masood Azhar moved to Rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
Exclusive: Next-gen Mahindra Thar 2020 launch in mid-April
Exclusive: Next-gen Mahindra Thar 2020 launch in mid-April
London-based woman declares herself ‘CM candidate’ for Bihar Assembly polls
London-based woman declares herself ‘CM candidate’ for Bihar Assembly polls
Coronavirus scare: ‘Don’t walk into any clinic or hospital,’ say doctors
Coronavirus scare: ‘Don’t walk into any clinic or hospital,’ say doctors
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news