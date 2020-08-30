‘How Modi govt destroyed Indian economy’: Rahul Gandhi’s new video series trailer

india

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced a new series of videos to talk about the Centre’s handling of the Indian economy after attacking the government over the border standoff with China in July.

Gandhi released the promo of his upcoming video series ‘Arthvyavastha Ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi ke saath’ (A Talk About The Economy with Rahul Gandhi). He said the video series will be available on Monday at 10am.

Watch my video series on how the Modi Govt has destroyed Indian economy.



First video tomorrow at 10am on all my social media channels.



देखिए मेरी वीडियो श्रृंखला कि मोदी सरकार ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को कैसे नष्ट किया।



मेरे सभी सोशल मीडिया चैनलों पर पहला वीडियो कल सुबह 10 बजे। pic.twitter.com/AZBhObLxop — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2020

“The BJP government has attacked the unorganised economy. I can give you three examples right now - demonetisation, wrong GST and lockdown,” he said in the promo in Hindi.

Gandhi had previously attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the country’s border row with China in the Galwan Valley. In several videos, Gandhi talked about India’s ties with China after the brutal Galwan Valley faceoff in June when 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).