Home / India News / 'How Modi govt destroyed Indian economy': Rahul Gandhi's new video series trailer

‘How Modi govt destroyed Indian economy’: Rahul Gandhi’s new video series trailer

Targeting the current regime in the trailer, Gandhi said, “The BJP government has attacked the unorganized economy. I can give you three examples right now - Demonetisation, wrong GST and lockdown.”

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 19:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi’s video series will be available for live viewing on Monday at 10 am. (Photo: RahulGandhi/ Twitter)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced a new series of videos to talk about the Centre’s handling of the Indian economy after attacking the government over the border standoff with China in July.

Gandhi released the promo of his upcoming video series ‘Arthvyavastha Ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi ke saath’ (A Talk About The Economy with Rahul Gandhi). He said the video series will be available on Monday at 10am.

Also read | In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’

“The BJP government has attacked the unorganised economy. I can give you three examples right now - demonetisation, wrong GST and lockdown,” he said in the promo in Hindi.

Gandhi had previously attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the country’s border row with China in the Galwan Valley. In several videos, Gandhi talked about India’s ties with China after the brutal Galwan Valley faceoff in June when 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

