HT Evening News Brief October 11: Detentions in Delhi despite SC order; Nana Patekar's autopsy reveals cause of death
Grab your evening tea and catch up on today's top stories across India, global affairs, entertainment, and sports.
Good evening, readers! Here are the day's leading headlines spanning India, world news, entertainment, and sports. Stay informed with the latest updates.
SC's directives on Delhi curbs amid protest
Supreme Court on Sunday held a special hearing on the curbs across Delhi amid calls for protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. It said that the metro and train services shall be restored to normal and no illegal detentions should take place in the capital. Check the full story here.
Detentions continue in Delhi despite Supreme Court order
Delhi Police on Sunday continued to detain protesters around Connaught Place as groups returned to renew their demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, even as the Supreme Court ordered that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except through the “procedure established by law”. Check the story here.
CJP's Saurav Das alleges high-handedness by Delhi Police
Deep Dive
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das said the country was in an emergency-like situation, with protesters being detained, transport curbs in place and internet services shut down in parts of Delhi. Read the story here.
Trump says Putin wants Ukraine peace deal
US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was eager to reach a settlement to end the war with Kyiv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Kyiv would be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceased attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Check here.
Nana Patekar death: Autopsy report confirms actor died of heart attack
Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, the autopsy report on the mortal remains of the actor has confirmed that he died of a heart attack. Check the story here.
New Zealand cricketers to wear new ODI jersey
New Zealand cricketers will wear a unique jersey when they line up against India in the first ODI on November 4. The new jersey, celebrating 100 years of sporting ties between the two nations, has been unveiled. Read the full story here.
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