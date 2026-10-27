HT Morning Brief October 27: India calls for veto powers for UNSC members; Trump's Brazil election 'rigged' claim and more

Good morning! Here's your morning news brief from the world of national and global news, sports, entertainment, weather, politics and more. New York, Aug 26 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, addresses the UNSC High-Level Open Debate on "Food Under Fire: The Security Council's Role in Mitigating Global and Local Food Crises" in New York on Wednesday. (India at UN X/ANI Video Grab) (ANI/Representative File photo)

India's UNSC reforms push India has emphasised on expanding the right to "veto" to all UNSC member states. Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that the privilege of the veto carries an immense burden of responsibility that requires restraint.

"Limiting the veto cannot be separated from the questions of categories of membership, regional representation, size and working methods. We need to move forward on all five clusters together. India reiterates its call for a comprehensive approach towards Security Council reforms," he said.

Trump says Brazil election looked ‘rigged’ US President Donald Trump said on Monday, October 26, that Brazil’s presidential election looked like it was “rigged,” without citing evidence. Leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a fourth term in office in a comeback over his right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro.

“It looked like another rigged election, frankly,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “I didn’t take sides, but it was a terrible look for the world. Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked really bad to me.”

On being asked if he would “do something about the election,” Trump responded, “I am not running Brazil, I’m running the USA.”

Cyclone Arnab intensifies into very cyclonic storm Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is likely to move northwestwards before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28, Odisha on October 28, Chhattisgarh on October 28 and 29, and East Uttar Pradesh on October 29.

Tiger Shroff attack accused were asked to recce Emraan Hashmi's house The Mumbai police crime branch, which is probing the October 18 attack by gunmen on actor Tiger Shroff, has found that the assailants were asked to conduct a reconnaissance at the residence of actor Emraan Hashmi, but were unable to do so as they could not locate Hashmi’s house. Investigators said that prior to the attack on Shroff, the assailants conducted a recce at the houses of actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

“Salman has always been a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This time, they conducted a recce at the house of actor Aamir Khan as well, though they did not know that he has shifted to south Mumbai and hence, could not find him,” a police officer told Hindustan Times.

Harry Kane wins Ballon d’Or Harry Kane on Tuesday became the first English footballer since Michael Owen in 2001 to win the men’s Ballon d’Or, capping a remarkable season for the Bayern Munich and England forward. The 33-year-old beat Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, who finished runner-up, and World Cup winner Lamine Yamal, who came third, to claim the prestigious prize.

Kane, who also won the Men’s Striker of the Year award, became the first Bayern Munich player to win the Ballon d’Or since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who claimed the honour in consecutive years in 1980 and 1981.