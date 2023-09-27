IAS officer Rinku Dugga who emptied Delhi stadium to walk her dog compulsorily retired by govt

An IAS officer who found herself in controversy last year for reportedly emptying a stadium of athletes to walk her dog has been compulsorily retired by the government, reported news agency PTI citing people aware of the matter. The bureaucrat, Rinku Dugga, was serving in Arunachal Pradesh when the government retired her compulsorily. The government has the right to retire any government servant "if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so", reported PTI quoting the people cited above. Thyagraj Stadium (HT Photo)

Who is Rinku Dugga?

Rinku Dugga is a 1994-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre officer. She and her husband Sanjeev Khirwar, also a 1994-batch IAS officer, were transferred out of Delhi last year after a report by The Indian Express claimed that the athletes at the Thyagraj Stadium were being forced to finish their training early so that the IAS couple could bring their dog to the facility for an evening walk.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had then received a report from the Delhi chief secretary about the ‘factual position’ on the alleged misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by the couple.

The report triggered massive outrage from athletes and the public alike.

While Khirwar, who worked as principal secretary (revenue) with the Delhi government, was transferred to Ladakh, Dugga was posted as Principal Secretary, Indigenous Affairs in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dugga has been retired compulsorily under the Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972 after an assessment of her service record, reported PTI.

