ICMR to hold International Symposium on ethics of vaccines against Covid-19 pandemic

During the event, Dr Anthony S Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, USA would be speaking on “Confronting the pandemic”.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 07:38 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Small bottles labelled with
Small bottles labelled with "Vaccine" stickers seen near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19". (Reuters File Photo )
         

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct the International Symposium on Novel Ideas in Science and Ethics of Vaccines Against Covid-19 Pandemic on July 30.

The symposium will have leading medical experts and scientists as speakers. The event would be conducted from 4:30 pm to 6:45 pm today.

During the event, Dr Anthony S Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, USA would be speaking on “Confronting the pandemic”.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Prof Adrian Hill, Director, Jenner Institute & Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Oxford, UK and Prof Walter Orenstein, Professor and Associate Director, Emory Vaccine Center, Emory University School of Medicine, USA will hold a discussion on--Novel Ideas in Vaccine Development, rollout, and adopting emerging evidence in pandemic situations.

