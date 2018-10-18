‘If need arises, we will go for surgical strikes again’ says Northern Army Commander

“Indian Army is capable of meeting any contingency or challenge along the borders,” said Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, on Wednesday.

“If need arises, the army can carry out surgical strikes again,” said Lt Gen Singh during the concluding ceremony of the first Inter-Services Paragliding Accuracy Championship held at Bir-Billing in Baijnath of Kangra district.

“Who says what doesn’t affect army’s capabilities to carry out such operations. Let there be no doubt that Army remains committed and fully capable and whenever required any challenging task will be taken,” said Lt Gen Singh on a query about politics on surgical strikes.

Reacting to director general of Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Gafoor’s warning of carrying out 10 surgical strikes if India dared one, Lt Gen Singh said, “Indian Army is committed. We have resolve and whenever required we are capable to exhibit our capability. It doesn’t really matter what statements are being made from which quarter. It is important for us to retain our capability, refine our capability and to be prepared for any contingency at all times.”

On terror infrastructure in Pakistan, infiltration attempts vis-à-vis need of another surgical strike, he said, “Indian Army is prepared for a range of options. I want to assure that anytime when situation warrants, we will be able to take action which is deemed appropriate at that time. Surgical strike is only one of those options over wide spectrum of options available to the Army.”

On glorification of killing of Hizbul commander Manan Wani, he said, “We don’t get perturbed with poiticising or non-politicising of issues as long as we remain focused. We do not get carried away by politics behind any incident. That is where strength of armed forces lies.”

He added that modernisation has improved operational preparedness of the army along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

Paragliding championship ends

Naik Ashish Kumar secured the first position in the paragliding championship. While Havildar Kupuswami stood second, third spot was bagged by Naik Sunil Kumar at the first Inter-Services Paragliding Accuracy Championship.

Around 40 paragliding pilots of the defence forces participated in the tourney.

