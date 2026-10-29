IIT Bombay forms panel to strengthen SC-ST cell following student's death

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started taking steps to strengthen its Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC-ST) cell following the death of a student on campus last month. Mumbai: Police personnel stand guard outside IIT Bombay after the recent death by suicide of a second year B Tech student Sahil Wakode, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (PTI File)

The institute has formed a review committee to suggest changes to make the cell more effective. It has also established another committee to recommend measures to improve the hostel environment and support students’ mental health.

The developments come after a student’s alleged suicide on September 18 triggered protests on campus. Students had raised several demands before the institute’s director and administration and sought clear deadlines for their implementation. Strengthening the SC-ST cell was among their key demands.

Students had called for the cell to be given more powers to look into complaints from SC-ST students. They had also demanded greater student representation in the cell so that their concerns could be heard and addressed effectively.

A senior IIT Bombay official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a review committee had been formed to examine the demands and suggest ways to strengthen the cell.

The aim is to ensure that the cell is not just present on paper but has the authority to act on complaints, the official said. The committee will examine the changes needed to make it more effective.

Committee also formed to improve hostel environment The institute has also formed a committee to look into ways to improve the hostel environment and support students’ mental health. The committee will interact with students to understand their concerns and gather suggestions for improvement.

It will also examine whether changes to campus infrastructure and facilities could help create a safer and more supportive environment for students and prevent incidents of suicide.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has advertised 30 temporary counsellor positions to strengthen mental health support on campus. Of these, four are for senior counsellors. The counsellors will work on campus on a full-time or part-time basis.

More than 600 applications have been received for these positions, the official said. The applications will be reviewed, and shortlisted candidates will be invited to interview.

The move comes as the institute faces demands from students to address concerns about mental health support, hostel conditions and the handling of complaints from students belonging to marginalised communities.