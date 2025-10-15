‘Daughter of Mithila': What Maithili Thakur said about ‘motherland’ Bihar, BJP ticket

Folk singer Maithili Thakur on Wednesday called herself the “daughter of Mithila”, a day after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. She also received the party's nod to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly election from the Alinagar constituency, as the BJP named her on its second list of candidates on Wednesday. Patna, Oct 14 (ANI): BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaishwal interacts with playback singer Maithili Thakur as she joins the party during Milan Samaroh, in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Rahul Sharma)

Speaking to the media, Maithili Thakur spoke on several issues, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her reason for joining politics.

What Maithili Thakur said On Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, newly-minted politician Maithili Thakur said, “I am very impressed with PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Drawing inspiration from them, I am here to support them.”

On her reason for joining politics, Maithili Thakur claimed that her decision was not driven by personal ambition but by a desire to serve people. “I do not believe that joining a political party makes you a politician; I am here to serve society and take their ideology to each and every person,” she said.

Regarding her roots and ties to her “homeland" Bihar, the singer called herself the “daughter of Mithila" — a region in Bihar.

She said that her roots and identity remain tied to her homeland. “My soul resides in Mithila,” she added.

On her future role in the BJP, Maithili Thakur said it would be up to the party to decide. “The party will know what they have in mind for me; I am here just to support them. I will do whatever the party orders,” she said.

Who is Maithili Thakur? Born on July 25, 2000, in Bihar’s Madhubani, Maithili Thakur is a folk and classical singer who became a social media sensation for her performances with her two brothers.

She received training in Indian classical and folk music from her father and grandfather. In 2017, the young singer gained prominence as the runner-up on the singing reality show Rising Star.