IMA requests Centre for free Covid-19 vaccines, making online vaccination portal more people friendly
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday requested the Central government to provide Covid-19 vaccination free of cost to healthcare workers (HCWs) and people of the country.
In an official release, the IMA said: "Vaccination is an effective way of protecting people against harmful diseases. We request the Government of India to make the online vaccination portal more people friendly. We also request to provide the Covid-19 vaccination free of cost to the HCWs and people of the country."
The IMA also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the first jab of coronavirus vaccine today.
"Indian Medical Association stands with our Prime Minister and the government for this mass Covid-19 vaccination drive," the association further said.
The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups (people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45) began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.
Earlier on Monday morning, Prime Minister Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS Delhi, he tweeted, "Took my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS."
