Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain in Delhi on Saturday

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 10:04 pm IST

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday, IMD has predicted.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, 0.9 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 24 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For Saturday, the weather department has forecast thunderstorms and rain in Delhi.(File/HT Photo)
For Saturday, the weather department has forecast thunderstorms and rain in Delhi.(File/HT Photo)

The relative humidity oscillated between 87 per cent in the morning and 78 per cent in the evening.

Rainfall was recorded at several weather stations in the national capital in the last 24 hours. Safdarjung logged 7.6 mm, Palam 13.3 mm, Lodhi Road 3.2 mm, Ridge 5.2 mm, while Aya Nagar did not record any rainfall.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Safdarjung received 0.1 mm, Palam 4.2 mm, Lodhi Road 0.4 mm, Ridge 1.5 mm and Aya Nagar none.

For Saturday, the weather department has forecast thunderstorms and rain.

The minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 34 degrees Celsius, it has predicted.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood in the 'satisfactory' category, recorded an AQI index of 67 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain in Delhi on Saturday
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On