e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

In a bid to click a selfie, Gurugram woman loses balance, falls into Ganga

Rachna, a resident of Manohar Nagar, lost her balance and fell from Birla bridge around 9 pm on Wednesday, said police.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A 22-year-old married woman from Gurugram fell from a bridge in Haridwar while trying to click a selfie and fell into Ganga river.
A 22-year-old married woman from Gurugram fell from a bridge in Haridwar while trying to click a selfie and fell into Ganga river.(HT Photo (Representative))
         

A 22-year-old married woman from Gurugram fell from a bridge in Haridwar while trying to click a selfie and fell into Ganga river.

Rachna, a resident of Manohar Nagar, lost her balance and fell from Birla bridge around 9 pm on Wednesday, said police.

“Rachna was strolling on the bridge with her husband Anoop and her son when the incident happened. She sat on top of the bridge railing to take a selfie and lost her balance,” said Pravin Singh Koshiyari, station house officer Kotwali, Haridwar.

“Anoop shouted for help after she fell into the river, drawing a crowd to the spot. However, nobody dared to help them out as it was dark. After few moments, police reached the spot and launched a search operation. The operation continued on Thursday but they failed to find her,” he added.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 20:21 IST

tags
top news
Diwali wishes, political discussion: Sanjay Raut after meeting Sharad Pawar
Diwali wishes, political discussion: Sanjay Raut after meeting Sharad Pawar
Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph
Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
Govt works on disability pension rule to curb misuse, will start from the top
Govt works on disability pension rule to curb misuse, will start from the top
Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final, says Aaditya Thackeray on Maharashtra govt formation
Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final, says Aaditya Thackeray on Maharashtra govt formation
US House votes to authorise impeachment inquiry against Trump
US House votes to authorise impeachment inquiry against Trump
Saw them get tea for Anushka at World Cup: Engineer slams India selectors
Saw them get tea for Anushka at World Cup: Engineer slams India selectors
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News