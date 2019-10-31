In a bid to click a selfie, Gurugram woman loses balance, falls into Ganga

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:25 IST

A 22-year-old married woman from Gurugram fell from a bridge in Haridwar while trying to click a selfie and fell into Ganga river.

Rachna, a resident of Manohar Nagar, lost her balance and fell from Birla bridge around 9 pm on Wednesday, said police.

“Rachna was strolling on the bridge with her husband Anoop and her son when the incident happened. She sat on top of the bridge railing to take a selfie and lost her balance,” said Pravin Singh Koshiyari, station house officer Kotwali, Haridwar.

“Anoop shouted for help after she fell into the river, drawing a crowd to the spot. However, nobody dared to help them out as it was dark. After few moments, police reached the spot and launched a search operation. The operation continued on Thursday but they failed to find her,” he added.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 20:21 IST