In a first, UP Cabinet meeting to be held at Kumbh on January 29

In a first, the entire UP cabinet-led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath will take a dip in the holy waters of Sangam and hold a meeting at Prayagraj during the ongoing Kumbh mela in the city on January 29.

Health minister and Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said the cabinet meeting was scheduled to be held in the Kumbh Mela area on January 29 on the directives of the chief minister.

The Kumbh Mela administration camp on the banks of the Sangam is likely to be the venue of the cabinet meeting where several important decisions may be taken.

Besides taking part in the meeting, all cabinet ministers and ministers of state will take a dip in the Sangam, people familiar with the matter said. The ministers will also visit Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop.

The cabinet meeting is being planned here to highlight the importance of Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and give the message that the government was committed to a smooth and safe Kumbh Mela.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to apprise all ministers about the importance of the mega religious gathering on the occasion.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 07:27 IST