e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest

In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest

The dialogue with Rajan, which is over an hour long, includes a detailed discussion on the state of the economy and how to revive it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The discussion has been done in English via video-conferencing.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:56 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The dialogue between Rahul Gandhi and Raghuram Rajan is pre-recorded and will be disseminated by the Congress on social media over the next couple of days.
The dialogue between Rahul Gandhi and Raghuram Rajan is pre-recorded and will be disseminated by the Congress on social media over the next couple of days.(File photo)
         

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to launch a series of video-dialogues with public intellectuals, and the first to feature in this series is renowned economist and India’s former Central bank governor Raghuram Rajan.

The dialogue with Rajan, which is over an hour long, includes a detailed discussion on the state of the economy and how to revive it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The discussion has been done in English via video-conferencing, Congress functionaries told Hindustan times.

Congress’ social media head Rohan Gupta told Hindustan Times that Gandhi will be speaking to Rajan and the video will be launched tomorrow. “He (Gandhi) will be speaking to Raghuram Rajan. The discussion is about the fallout of coronavirus crisis and how it will impact the economy. They also discuss how to convert it into an opportunity,” Gupta added.

“This is the first in a series of videos dialogues that Gandhi will be conducting with intellectuals, including public health specialists and activists working on the grass root level across the world,” a Congress functionary said.

The dialogue is pre-recorded and will be disseminated by the Congress on social media over the next couple of days.

“This is different,” said a second Congress functionary. “He (Gandhi) is not talking about the BJP at all. The entire conversation revolves around the state of the economy.”

The two discuss solutions that may be viable in the ‘post-Covid world’, the second functionary added with the primary issue being the economy of the country.

“States are facing huge losses,” said the first functionary. “The issue of loss of revenue, GST payments not coming in, all play a part in the discussion.”

A slew of changes in the party has recently been interpreted by many Congress leaders as a sign of Gandhi’s return to presidency. Most recently, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi constituted an 11-member consultative group under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s leadership to deliberate on matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic and to formulate the party’s views on them.

The group also includes Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Jairam Ramesh, Praveen Chakravarty, Gaurav Vallabh, Supriya Shrinate and Rohan Gupta. This is the first time Rahul Gandhi has become a member of a party panel since he stepped down as the Congress chief last year. The group has been holding extensive meetings and offering suggestions to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on how to address the Covid-19 crisis.

tags
top news
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest
In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Man sets off on foot from Mumbai for Bihar amid lockdown. Gets home in 27 days
Man sets off on foot from Mumbai for Bihar amid lockdown. Gets home in 27 days
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper