e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat

In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat

According to people familiar with the development, the police had carried out a detailed call analysis of Faisal Farooque’s phone as part of its investigation into his role in the riots.

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:17 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Burnt shop seen after recent violence, at Tyre market, Gokulpuri, in North East Delhi, India on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Burnt shop seen after recent violence, at Tyre market, Gokulpuri, in North East Delhi, India on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Faisal Farooque, a key conspirator in the Delhi riots case, was in close contact with Abdul Aleem, described as a close associate of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Mohd Saad when the riots were taking place, the Delhi Police has said in its chargesheet filed in a Delhi court.

According to people familiar with the development, the police had carried out a detailed call analysis of Faisal Farooque’s phone as part of its investigation into his role in the riots. The analysis pointed out that Faisal Farooque was in touch with prominent members of Popular Front of India, Pinjra Tod group, Jamia Coordination committee and the Hazarat Nizamuddin Markaz.

Faisal Farooque, who owns Rajdhani School in Dayalpur, was among the 18 people arrested by the crime branch for riots around his school. One of the initial targets of the rioters was the DRP Convent School next to the school run by Farooque.

During investigation, it has been found that Faisal Farooque had hatched a conspiracy to precipitate and aggravate riots, in and around Rajdhani School. On his instructions, the adjacent and rival DRP Convent School was destroyed by the mob, according to the charge-sheet accessed by Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall: Flights diverted, traffic stopped amid heavy rains in Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall: Flights diverted, traffic stopped amid heavy rains in Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: Landfall will be completed in 1 hour, says IMD
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: Landfall will be completed in 1 hour, says IMD
Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
LIVE: Germany to restart travel to EU nations, UK amid Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Germany to restart travel to EU nations, UK amid Covid-19 pandemic
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In