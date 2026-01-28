In last official appearance, Ajit Pawar seen at a meeting with CM Fadnavis in Mantralaya

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died after his plane crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning. In one of his last appearances, Pawar was seen attending a meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condoled the passing of his deputy and said, "Ajit Dada was a leader forged through struggle, someone who never wavered, no matter the circumstances, and always moved forward with determination." (HT Photo)

Pawar was attending a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Early on Wednesday, the Nationalist Congress Party leader left Mumbai to visit Baramati to address four public gatherings ahead of the Zilla Parishad polls. Track Ajit Pawar plane crash and death news updates

His plane, VT SSK, a Lear Jet 45, made a second landing attempt before it crashed at the Baramati runway. According to airport manager Shivaji Taware, when the aircraft was attempting to land, it went on the side of the runway and exploded upon impact.

Eyewitnesses said that there were four to five explosions when the plane hit the ground, adding that massive plumes of fire and smoke were seen at the site.

ALSO READ | Ajit Pawar's plane was attempting a second landing before it crashed The 66-year-old NCP leader, one of Maharashtra's most influential political personalities, was on board the plane with his two security personnel and two flight crew members.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condoled the passing of his deputy and said, "Ajit Dada was a leader forged through struggle, someone who never wavered, no matter the circumstances, and always moved forward with determination."

ALSO READ | Bombardier jet model carrying Ajit Pawar had crashed in 2023 too. But it was a different aircraft Noting Pawar's important contribution to the state's development, Fadnavis said that it takes many years for such leadership to emerge.

The CM also announced a three-day state mourning in view of the tragic incident. He stated that he and deputy CM Eknath Shinde are headed to Baramati, adding that further course of action will be decided after speaking with Ajit Pawar's family.

Ajit Pawar, who began his political career at a young age and went on to serve multiple terms as deputy chief minister, is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.