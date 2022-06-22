In mouthpiece, Sena’s explanation amid Maha political crisis: 'Trapped by BJP’

The Uddhav Thackeray government has been plunged into a crisis with top minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, prompting a flurry of urgent meetings and huddles in the state. Meanwhile, in its mouthpiece, the Shiv Sena has shredded Shinde even as party leader Sanjay Raut called him a “true Shiv Sainik” on Tuesday.

In an editorial in ‘Saamna’, the party also lashes out at the BJP. “The BJP - at the centre - has been constantly trying to destabillise the state government in Maharashtra by filing false cases against leaders and defaming the state. But it has been unsuccessful in the last 2.5 years. It has been luring the small political groups and leaders for voting in its favour during the Rajya Sabha and municipal council polls.” The article is titled: “Attack on Maharashtra from Gujarat: Eknath Shinde trapped by lotus”. The lotus is the BJP’s party symbol.

“Now some leaders and Shinde have now got trapped by the BJP. Due to the pressure of central agencies - CBI and the Enforcement Directorate - the rebel MLAs, along with Shinde ran away to Surat,” it read.

“After the shocking results of the legislative council elections, the discussion started that the votes of some constituent parties of Mahavikas Aghadi have been divided. The discussion and the reasons for the defeat of Congress's first choice - Chandrakant Handore - in the council elections had not ended when contact with minister Eknath Shinde was suddenly lost. A meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs and leaders was called immediately after getting information that many other MLAs are in touch with Shinde. Meanwhile, repeated attempts were made to contact Eknath Shinde but no contact could be made.”

After camping in Gujarat's five star hotel, Shinde travelled overnight to Assam's Guwahati. He says he over 40 MLAs with him.

This is the latest setback to the Uddhav Thackeray government after the arrest of minister Nawab Malik, who was vehement BJP critic, earlier this year.

The Sena, meanwhile, has been holding huddles to mitigate the crisis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail