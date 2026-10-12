In special sitting, Bombay high court in Goa orders release of anti-EC protesters

Seven protesters were detained by the police and bundled into a state transport corporation bus, before being taken to Pernem Police Station more than 30-km north of Panaji.

The protesters were detained at Panjim's Azad Maidan after they breached a security cordon that was formed on the ground's precinct, ran towards the ground’s centre and waved the national flag.

The Bombay High Court in Goa held a special sitting on Sunday evening and ordered the immediate release of protesters detained during demonstrations seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Did the Cockroach Janta Party say it would continue protesting after its members were released?

Did the Cockroach Janta Party say it would continue protesting after its members were released?

Why did the Bombay High Court order the release of the seven anti-CEC protesters detained in Goa?

Why did the Bombay High Court order the release of the seven anti-CEC protesters detained in Goa?

“Considering that there are no prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS, we are of the opinion that the detention may not have been authorised… for the moment without entering into the controversy and the correctness of the detention order, considering that senior advocate appearing on behalf of the detainees gives an undertaking that the detainees would not protest at Azad Maidan, Panaji, tonight, we direct the PI Panaji Police Station to release the seven seven persons forthwith,” the bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar said.

The detainees were represented by senior advocate Norma Alvares.

The protesters affiliated to the Cockroach Janta Party had planned a sit-in protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Among those detained was local CCP (Corporation of the City) corporator Jack Sukhija and Goa CJP unit lead protester Afreen Shaikh among others. Former Allahabad High Court chief justice Ferdino Rebello was among those who had gathered at the site in support of the movement.

Former Allahabad High Court chief justice Ferdino Rebello was among those who had gathered at the site in support of the movement.

The state administration had denied permission for the protest and urged people not to participate in the movement.

The police claimed the protesters were detained “since they had applied for permission for a public gathering, which had been rejected by the Collector North Goa”.

“It is in this background that the seven people were detained and taken to the Pernem Police Station and are now being produced before the Panaji Sub Divisional Magistrate,” Panaji police inspector Vijaykumar Chodankar told the court.

Despite the restrictions and police presence, hundreds of protesters gathered at the locked gates of Azad Maidan, but later moved their demonstrations to the Panjim Municipal Garden and continued there.

Hundreds of people, including environmentalists Claude and Norma Alvares and political leaders, participated in the protest.

Justice Rebello condemned the blockading of the protest venue.

“Today, you and your administration have denied us our freedom. This freedom is not given to us by you, your government or the Modi government. This freedom is given to us by our constitution,” Justice Rebello, who addressed the protest, said.