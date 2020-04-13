India aims for balance, a grim milestone for the UK: Covid-19 news today

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 07:12 IST

India intensified its efforts on Sunday to draft a policy striking a balance between lives and livelihood in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, while formulating guidelines to demarcate zones with different levels of restrictions and restart certain economic activities after April 14, when the three-week sweeping lockdown is set to end. Meanwhile, the UK became the fourth European country after Italy, Spain and France to reach the grim milestone of 10,000 deaths from Covid-19, and reports said the Donald Trump administration in the US acted casually on early warnings about the pandemic.

Coronavirus in India: Ministries pitch plan to balance lives, livelihood

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of striking a balance between lives and the world, the government intensified its effort to find the policy mix to implement this framework. This included the process of finalising guidelines to demarcate zones with different levels of restrictions, and restarting certain economic activities once the three-week lockdown ends on April 14.

Coronavirus in India: More red zones as Capital extends Covid clampdown

Delhi added 10 new containment areas to arrest coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, which climbed to 1,154 – the national capital reported 85 fresh infections and five deaths on Sunday – even as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government was focusing on zones designated “red” and “orange” to isolate and control the outbreak.

Some cheer: India’s coronavirus recovery count hits 1,000

As the coronavirus spreads across the country, a figure that not many have paid attention to is that of the number of people who have recovered from the highly infectious Sars-Cov-2. In India alone, over 1,000 people around the country have been cured, while across the globe at least 410,000 people have recovered.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

As India nears the 10,000 cases mark — Covid-19 infections touched 9,191 on Sunday, and there have been 326 deaths so far — it is clear that the virus is still following its own trajectory in India. Many scientists expected that this would change at some point. It hasn’t .

Red, yellow, green: Zones may be coded to lift coronavirus curbs

States across the country plan to divide their respective regions into red, yellow and green zones based on high, limited and no cases of Covid-19 for easing the lockdown imposed to check the pandemic and submit their plans to the Centre for framing a uniform policy for the next phase of curbs expected to start from Wednesday, multiple officials said on Sunday.

States bank on testing, tracking and containment

As the government weighs steps to eventually ease the nationwide lockdown in a phased manner, certain successful models from across the country could prove to be a useful guide, according to experts watching the Covid-19 situation. A health ministry document on containment areas issued last week gave a glimpse of what post-lockdown restrictions may look like in the worst-hit areas.The states have adopted different strategies but some of them are seen to have potential to be replicated nationally.

Nihang men chop off cop’s hand after defying restrictions

A policeman’s hand was chopped off with a sword and six of his colleagues were injured in an attack by a group of Nihangs at a vegetable market in Punjab’s Patiala, the state police said on Sunday.

India well-prepared to handle surge in Covid-19 cases, says health ministry

India is well-prepared to handle a surge in Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, with over a hundred thousand isolation beds available across the 601 Covid-19 dedicated hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, adding that at present only 1,671 patients needed hospitalisation.

India’s GDP growth may range between 1.5 and 4%: World Bank

India’s economic growth is likely to range between 1.5% and 4% in FY21, depending on the severity of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and the duration of the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the World Bank said on Sunday.

Centre raps states over hurdles in smooth supply of essentials

The Centre on Sunday asked the states to ensure smooth interstate and intrastate transportation of goods, amid concerns of shortage of supply.

Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives

Scientists have called for urgently revisiting the discharge protocol for Covid-19 patients after recent international studies showed people can test positive for the virus even after two consecutive negative results.

Coronavirus airborne up to 4 metres, health staff at high risk

The virus that causes Covid-19 can be airborne for up to four metres, according to a study of patients in hospital wards and intensive care units (ICUs) in China’s Wuhan, where it was first detected by the end of last year.

Covid-19 fatalities in Britain cross 10,000

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his gratitude to the staff of the National Health Service (NHS) for saving his life when his experience with the coronavirus could have “gone either way” as the UK on Sunday became the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths.

Covid-19 US toll grows, as do media accounts of Donald Trump’s missteps

As the United States went from one coronavirus death on February 29 to more than 20,600 Sunday, media accounts are growing of the Trump administration’s response beset by unheeded warnings, delays and the president’s own reluctance to acknowledge the seriousness of the crisis.

