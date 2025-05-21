India assumes chairmanship of Asian Productivity Organization at Jakarta meet

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday assumed the chairmanship of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for the 2025–26 term during the ongoing 67th Session of the Governing Body Meeting (GBM) of the APO, being held from 20–22 May 2025 in Jakarta, a government statement said. The Indian delegation was led by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary and APO Director for India, Amardeep Singh Bhatia. (X/PIB_India)

As the chair, India reiterated its commitment to advancing the APO Vision 2030 and expanding the Green Productivity 2.0 framework, it said. The Indian delegation was led by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary and APO Director for India, Amardeep Singh Bhatia.

India emphasised the importance of regional collaboration in driving digital transformation, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship. It also expressed its intent to contribute to inclusive, responsive, and results-driven APO programmes that address evolving productivity and development challenges in the Asia-Pacific region, it said.

Each year, over 100 Indian professionals participate in APO-led capacity-building initiatives through the National Productivity Council (NPC) under DPIIT. These programmes contribute significantly to productivity improvements in India’s industrial, services, and agricultural sectors. Several demonstration projects, including those focused on Green Productivity and Industry 4.0 applications for MSMEs, have also been implemented across the country.

The APO’s governing body is its highest decision-making authority and meets annually to set the organisation’s strategic direction, approve major proposals, and review secretariat performance. The 67th GBM is being hosted by the Indonesian government.

Established in 1961, the Asian Productivity Organization is a Tokyo-based intergovernmental body that promotes productivity enhancement across the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation and capacity building.

APO currently comprises 21 member economies, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Taiwan, Fiji, Hong Kong (dormant), India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, and Vietnam.

As one of its founding members, India has played a pivotal role in shaping the organisation’s vision and supporting its initiatives.