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Cyclone Arnab: Andaman and Nicobar schools shut till Tuesday

It ordered all schools to remain closed for students on October 26 and 27 and advised people to remain highly vigilant about developments in the weather system.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026, 22:28:25 IST
PTI
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The Andaman and Nicobar administration has ordered the closure of all schools for two days till Tuesday and urged people to take precautionary measures as Cyclone Arnab looms over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved nearly westward. (Representative Image/ANI)
The IMD said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved nearly westward. (Representative Image/ANI)

The Directorate of Disaster Management, in its advisory, said the sea would be extremely rough and advised fisherfolk not to venture into the Bay of Bengal. Follow live updates on Cyclone Arnab here.

It ordered all schools to remain closed for students on October 26 and 27 and advised people to remain highly vigilant about developments in the weather system and follow official advisories.

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Tourism, recreational, as well as onshore and offshore activities should be avoided until conditions improve, the advisory stated.

Also Read | Cyclone Arnab to make landfall on October 28 in Andhra Pradesh, evacuation of 5.7 lakh people to start soon

The India Meteorological Department, in its bulletin on Monday morning, said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm.

Also Read | Satellite image shows Cyclone Arnab moving towards Andhra as storm intensifies over Bay of Bengal ahead of October 28 landfall

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight of October 26 and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on October 27," it said.

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Home/India News/Cyclone Arnab: Andaman And Nicobar Schools Shut Till Tuesday
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