Punjab builder dies by suicide in Dehradun, police recover note blaming business partner

A 52-year-old builder from Punjab allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of an under-construction building near ATS Colony in Dehradun's Raipur police station area on Monday, officials said. Doiwala Circle Officer Vandana Verma said the police found the man unconscious with injuries to his head and face and significant blood loss. He was declared dead at the scene. (PTI)

The deceased was a resident of Gobindgarh in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district and had been living in Dehradun for around one-and-a-half years, police said.

According to officials, the police control room (112) received information about a body lying near the under-construction building. Following the alert, a police team led by Raipur station house officer and Mayur Vihar outpost in-charge rushed to the spot.

Doiwala Circle Officer Vandana Verma said the police found the man unconscious with injuries to his head and face and significant blood loss. He was declared dead at the scene. His postmortem examination has been conducted, she added.

Suicide note blames business partner Police recovered a suicide note in which the deceased allegedly blamed his business partner, Verma said.

She added that the process of registering a first information report (FIR) was underway following the receipt of a complaint.

Forensic team examines spot Senior police officials and forensic experts from the field unit inspected the site to collect scientific and technical evidence.

Police said all possible angles were being investigated to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances leading to the incident.