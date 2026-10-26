Mapping Cyclone Arnab’s trail: From Andhra to UP, IMD warns of heavy rain till Oct 30

The impending cyclonic storm "Arnab" is likely to trigger heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Pedestrians holding umbrellas amid heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab in Patna on Saturday. (Representative Image/ANI)

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as the cyclone approaches, news agency ANI reported. Follow live updates on Cyclone Arnab here.

Meanwhile, transport, port and shipping operations are reportedly expected to face disruptions, particularly from Tuesday evening and on Wednesday.