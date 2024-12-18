India becoming centre for affordable medical facilities: Prez

India has emerged as a major centre for affordable medical tourism on the world stage, President of India Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday, adding that people from various countries visit India every year to take advantage of the medical facilities. Addressing the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, President Droupadi Murmu said Indian doctors have achieved leading positions in the world’s developed countries based on their talent and hard work (PTI)

Addressing the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, Murmu said Indian doctors have achieved leading positions in the world’s developed countries based on their talent and hard work. “India is developing as a major centre for affordable medical facilities and doctors have a major role in this development,” she said.

The President said by choosing the medical profession, the young doctors had chosen the path of serving humanity. “You will get invaluable opportunities to save people’s lives and improve their health. You have developed the competence to make use of such opportunities,” she said.

She advised doctors to pay attention to three common things to achieve success and respect – service orientation, learning orientation and research orientation. “If they have to choose between fame and fortune, they should give priority to fame,” she said.

Stating that life and health are interconnected, the President said people pray for longevity and also for remaining disease-free and healthy. This approach focusses on holistic health. “Relentless promotion of holistic health and ensuring health for all should be the guiding principle of every medical professional,” she said.

The President said that medical field faces new challenges according to time and circumstances. “New solutions are required to face such challenges. The Cytogenetics Laboratory of AIIMS, Mangalagiri, is an effort in this direction,” she said and express confidence that this institute will develop new research and treatments by using this laboratory.

She asked the young medical professionals to give priority to providing medical care and services to people living in rural, tribal and remote areas. “Providing inclusive health care is our national goal. Doctors have a key role in achieving this goal. I hope that all of you will discharge this responsibility with utmost dedication and make invaluable contribution in building a healthy, prosperous and developed India,” she said.

She also expressed happiness over increasing participation of women in the medical profession and their significant contributions demonstrate that India is becoming a truly developed society. “This also highlights the fact that given opportunities, our daughters excel in every field,” she added.

After the convocation ceremony, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced allocation of additional 10 acres of land for the expansion of AIIMS, Mangalagiri. “On behalf of the state government, I shall promise to extend whatever help that is needed for the development of this prestigious institute,” he added.