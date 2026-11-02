INDIA bloc's protest keeps shoppers away, Connaught Place bears the brunt before Diwali

The Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed each other on Sunday as traders in Connaught Place reported poor sales on the last Sunday before Diwali in light of the INDIA bloc protest. Some retail shops remained closed at Connaught Place amid protest. (HT Photo)

Speaking to reporters, hours ahead of the protest, Union minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda accused the Opposition of disrupting business ahead of the festive season. “It is the festive season. Throughout the year, small traders, street vendors, shopkeepers wait for it for some earnings during these festivals. But Rahul Gandhi does not care about stoves burning in traders’ homes. He only wants to ignite the fire of his politics,” he said.

Hours later, leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of pressuring shopkeepers to shut their stores, despite rally participants having been urged to support local traders.

“We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, buy things, do some shopping. But, while coming to CP here, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop. So, you should know who is causing the loss to the traders, and how it’s happening,” the Congress leader alleged, speaking to the media.

In a post on X, Union home minister Amit Shah said, “Delhi’s traders pleaded that the rally be held after Diwali, otherwise there would be heavy losses in business, but Rahul Baba just had to hold the rally on the very day the Sikh massacre took place. More than ₹25,000 crore trade occurred in these three days as whole North India comes to the wholesale market of Delhi to purchase goods... I want to tell Congress that you have caused losses to small traders and now your electoral account will not open for the next three elections.”