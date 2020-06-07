e-paper
India China Ladakh stand-off talks to continue at Brigadier-Colonel level

India China Ladakh stand-off talks to continue at Brigadier-Colonel level

Border resolution in eastern Ladakh is headed in positive direction but will take time.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 10:27 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The border standoff between India and China has been continuing for the past one month.
The border standoff between India and China has been continuing for the past one month.
         

India and China, after a “cordial and positive” meeting between military commanders at Chushul-Moldo region on Saturday, have taken incremental steps towards resolution of the troop standoff at four points in eastern Ladakh.

The 14 Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh met South Xinjiang Military District Commander Major General Liu Lin and had detailed and intensive discussion on resolution of the stand-off at Galwan River and Pangong Tso at Chushul-Moldo. The discussion stretched well into the Saturday evening with both the delegations not only discussing the standoff points but also the friction caused by upgradation of border infrastructure on both sides.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and “keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions” is integral to the growth in bilateral ties.

It is understood that after the two military commanders have discussed the differences in details, brigade and battalion commander level talks will take place at designated points to resolve all the outstanding issues point by point.

While the statement notes that “early resolution” of the stand-off would contribute to further development of bilateral relationship, senior officials say that the resolution will be resolved in steps to the mutual satisfaction of both the sides.

“The direction of the military commanders talks was positive and both sides showed the inclination to resolve…..so there were good signs,” said a senior official.

In recent weeks, India and China have maintained communications through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation in areas along the India-China border.

During the talks, India and China noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship.

India China Ladakh stand-off talks to continue at Brigadier-Colonel level
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 246,628, death toll at 6,929
LIVE: India records 9,971 Covid-19 cases, 287 deaths in last 24 hours
After complaints of foul smell, Mumbai fire department says no gas leakage
Shopping malls, restaurants and hotels to reopen from June 8: List of dos and don’ts
‘Highly demoralizing’: DMA on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital  
Home minister Amit Shah to hold first virtual rally in Bihar today
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
