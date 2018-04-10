India, China talk disarmament but mum on NSG

India and China on Tuesday held the fifth round of Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Dialogue, as Beijing continues to block New Delhi’s entry to the nuclear suppliers group (NSG) over alleged proliferation concerns.

The low-key bilateral dialogue is a platform for both sides – grappling with the NSG impasse and other nagging diplomatic problems – to find a common ground on disarmament and security.

The countries exchanged views on disarmament, non-proliferation, nuclear issues and role of science and technology in international security and disarmament as well as outer space, the Indian embassy said in a statement.

“Both sides underlined the importance of the bilateral dialogue as an important mechanism between the two countries for consultations on important issues,” it said.

But it was silent on India’s NSG bid.

The first dialogue under this mechanism was held in 2015 but there is little evidence of China diluting its stand on India’s entry into the 48-country club that controls global trade in nuclear material and equipment.

China has repeatedly said it will not support India’s entry to the NSG till the bloc evolves a universal formula to accept applications from all countries that haven’t signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT).

It is seen as an attempt by Beijing to tie India’s case with that of its “all-weather friend” Pakistan, which, too, has not signed the NPT. Analysts say China is keen that Pakistan joins NSG despite Islamabad’s suspect proliferation record.

All members should agree to the entry of a new country in NSG. New Delhi has in the past said that expect China, all members are in favour of India’s candidacy.

China has suggested two-step approach for the inclusion of non-NPT countries – evolving a universal formula for such nations and then taking up applications of each of the country.

India has no plans to sign NPT as a pre-condition to joining the NSG, the government told Parliament in March.

On Tuesday, the Indian delegation was led by Pankaj Sharma, joint secretary (disarmament and international security affairs) in the external affairs ministry while the Chinese side was led by Wang Qun, director general of department of arms control at the ministry of foreign affairs.

More bilateral visits are slated this month. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and national security adviser Ajit Doval are expected in China this month.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the coastal city of Qingdao in June for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

India and Pakistan joined SCO, which was established in 2001 to fight threat posed by radical Islam and drug trafficking to Afghanistan, last year. The bloc has since expanded to include trade and security.