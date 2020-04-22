India count crosses 20k mark, rapid tests put on hold: Covid-19 news today

india

The number of Covid-19 cases in India rose above the 20,000-mark on Tuesday, but the rate at which this threshold was crossed – it took more than 8 days for the tally to double – raises hopes that the country may be able to avert the sort of devastation seen in some other parts of the world. But in a move that compromises efforts by many states to test aggressively in so-called containment zones, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) put on hold for two days antibody testing for Covid-19 using rapid testing kits, or RTKs, citing huge variations in the results.

Covid-19 cases in India double to 20,000 in 8 days

The coronavirus outbreak in India began in early March after people who flew in from abroad introduced the infection to others, and has grown largely in small clusters – except for the one linked to the religious group in Delhi that led to thousands of infections – after the government enforced what is the largest global shutdown in population terms.

ICMR puts rapid tests on hold to check faulty kits

ICMR said the reason it has asked states to stop using the rapid testing kits (RTKs) for two days is that samples which are positive in RT -PCR are showing too much variation when tested by RTKs in the range of 6% to 71%.

Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the lockdown in place to combat it could cause permanent damage to businesses and force many to lay off staff unless the government announces a substantive stimulus package immediately, respondents to a business impact survey conducted jointly by industry body Ficci and consultancy firm Dhruva Advisors, said.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

While our understanding of the virus and its effect on the human body will become better in time, it is safe to surmise that not everyone reacts to a Sars-CoV-2 infection the same way.

Mumbai bus conductor runs 21 km to report to work

Devidas Jaisingh Rathod is a conductor on a Maharashtra state bus that runs every day from Palghar, 21 km from his home. These days he is in charge of a bus that has an important job these days -- ferrying 25 doctors and nurses to KEM Hospital. He usually hitches a ride on trucks ferrying essentials that pass by Manor. They drop him off at Palghar. On Sunday, though, there were no trucks. So, he ran 21 km to report to work.

Patients admitted to hospitals in clusters to be tested for virus

All patients visiting hospitals in and around containment zones identified by the local authorities will be considered “suspected cases of Covid-19” and those getting admitted will undergo mandatory diagnostic tests for the coronavirus disease irrespective of symptoms, according to a central advisory on Tuesday.

Trump vows to ‘temporarily suspend immigration’ into US

President Donald Trump on Monday said he is temporarily suspending immigration to protect American jobs threatened by the dire economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak. India has been the top country of origin for legal immigrants to the US in recent years, with over 126,000 in 2017.

WHO stands by China in coronavirus origin row

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests the coronavirus originated in animals in China late last year and was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory.

LS staffer, kin of Rashtrapati Bhavan worker test positive

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached the apex of the Indian State — Rashtrapati Bhavan and Indian Parliament — on Tuesday as a special housekeeper of Lok Sabha — whose son works in Parliament too — and a daughter-in-law of a Rashtrapati Bhavan sanitation worker were tested positive.

Parliament to review protocol over video call meetings

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will review rules and procedures to consider whether standing committee meetings can be held over video conference, a practice that has not taken place till now in order to maintain the secrecy of the proceedings. The rethink has been necessitated by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, which has led to the grounding of inter-city transport and the need for people to avoid gatherings as far as they can.

Goa has no local cases, outsiders are a concern: CM Pramod Sawant

While neighbouring Maharashtra struggles with the burden of a growing number of coronavirus disease cases, Goa is celebrating its status as a state with zero Covid-19 patients. In an interview with HT, chief minister Pramod Sawant talked about the Goa model of combating the virus.

Review teams visit Bengal as state, Centre lock horns

The West Bengal government removed restrictions on the movement of inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs), sent to monitor the implementation of the lockdown, after the Union home ministry sent a strongly worded letter on Tuesday amid an intensifying political tussle between the Centre and the state over Covid-19.

Lockdowns may have only arrested first wave

The sweeping shutdowns across the world appear to have absorbed what may only be the first wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections, according to officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) and findings by researchers in France – one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

ICMR says 69% patients didn’t show Covid signs

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday that 69% of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in India who were tested did not show symptoms of the infection, even as the Union health ministry said that the trend of cases worldwide showed about 80% of the patients had mild or very mild symptoms.

Covid-19: CISF to go for contactless frisking of passengers at airports, Delhi metro

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is preparing new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for operations at airports and the Delhi Metro after the lockdown that are expected to include contactless frisking and fewer passengers in each coach.

