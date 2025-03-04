India must stay prepared for new age of warfare, says Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: India must stay prepared to counter emerging security risks such as hybrid tactics and space-based challenges, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said, pointing to a new age of warfare that can destabilise the country’s strategic and economic interests. Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi during DRDO-MHA collaboration conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

“The adversaries of today do not always come with traditional weapons. Cyber attacks, misinformation campaigns, and space-based espionage are emerging as new-age threats that require advanced solutions,” he said.

Singh’s comments came during a conference-cum-exhibition on Advanced Technologies for Internal Security and Disaster Relief Operations, a collaboration between the ministry of home affairs and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The two-day event aims to equip the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) with the latest advancements in technology to tackle emerging threats.

In his address, the defence minister highlighted the growing complexities in global security and the increasing overlap between internal and external threats that requires authorities to break down silos for a robust response.

“Security challenges in the modern world are evolving rapidly, and the overlap between internal and external security is increasing. It is imperative that our institutions break down silos and work collaboratively to ensure a strong, secure, and self-reliant India,” the defence minister said.

India’s security must be seen holistically, integrating efforts of different agencies and leveraging the latest technological advancements, Singh said. The country’s internal security is not just about managing conventional threats such as terrorism, separatist movements, and left-wing extremism but also preparing for unconventional threats that can jeopardise national interests, he added.

Singh has often highlighted the need to stay prepared for unconventional threats.

In February, he put the spotlight on emerging unconventional threats at sea including cyber attacks, data breach, signal jamming, radar disruption and GPS spoofing, asking the navy and the coast guard to stay alert to the challenges stemming from swift technological advancements.

“DRDO has played a pivotal role in enhancing India’s defence capabilities, and its contributions to internal security are equally commendable. From small arms and bulletproof jackets to surveillance and communication systems, its innovations are empowering our security forces,” he said.

Singh asked DRDO and MHA to work together to create a common list of scalable products that can be jointly developed and deployed in a time bound manner. “Our security forces require the best tools and technologies to stay ahead of the curve. It is encouraging to see DRDO’s focus on modernisation, with products like small arms, surveillance equipment and drone systems either inducted or undergoing evaluation for deployment by internal security agencies.”

He also touched upon the importance of leveraging technology, not only for security but also for disaster management and humanitarian relief. Citing the increasing frequency of natural calamities such as cyclones, avalanches, earthquakes and cloud bursts, he underlined the need for advanced rescue tools. The use of technologies such as thermal imaging cameras, drone-based detection systems, and victim locating devices can significantly reduce casualties, he said.

Singh called for organising focused conferences on specific security challenges faced by different regions.

“Security threats in India are not uniform. The issues faced in the North-East due to insurgencies are different from those in Naxal-affected areas or border regions,” he said. “Similarly, urban security concerns are different from those in rural areas. We need to organise dedicated conferences that focus on region-specific challenges and solutions.”